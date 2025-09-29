Mangalsutras of 5 women devotees’ stolen in a single day at Renuka Mata Temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five women waiting in line for darshan at the Renuka Mata Temple on Jalgaon Road had their mangalsutras stolen within a few hours on September 28th. Earlier, over 10 gold chains and mangalsutras had been stolen from different temples in the city. Thieves are increasingly taking advantage of the dense gatherings of devotees.

Saroj Kapse, a teacher from Shivdattnagar, Harsul, had gone to the temple along with her husband and son for darshan. After the rituals, she stayed outside to watch the Godhal program. While heading back to her car, she realized her mangalsutra was missing and lodged a complaint at CIDCO Police Station, following which a case was registered. Previously, nearly four women had their mangalsutras stolen at the same temple.

Mangalsutras stolen within an hour

While Saroj Kapse’s mangalsutra was stolen, others also fell victim within the same hour: Suvarna Salunke’s – 8 grams, Priyanka Adhane’s – 8 grams, Mina Lahiwal’s – 6 grams, and Shobha Panchal’s – 1.5 grams mangalsutras and gold chains were snatched by thieves and vanished into the crowd.