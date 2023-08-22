Mangesh Devre joins CSMC as deputy commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Government has deputed the chief officer (Ground A), Mangesh Devre, as the deputy commissioner (IV) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal corporation (CSMC). The CSMC municipal commissioner G Sreekant issued the order along with the responsibilities of different sections on Tuesday. Till date, the additional responsibility of the said post was looked after by the chief garden officer Vijay Patil.

Devre will be looking after the Election and Census; NULM; Computer; Libraries; Central Stores and Environment section (including NCAP) along with handling Aple Sarkar portal and CMO secretariat. He has also been appointed as ‘Nodal Officer’ for the projects launched under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Meanwhile, Patil will be looking after the Gardens, Sports, Swimming Pool, Cultural Affairs, Zoo and Animal Husbandry section.

The civic chief’s order also transfers the responsibility of the General Administration section from the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete to the deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi.

The civic chief’s order also mentioned about the appointment of the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule as ‘Nodal Officer’ of the projects ongoing under the 15th Finance Commission.