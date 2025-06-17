Manisha to represent dist in SFI national convention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manisha Ballal, the district unit president of the Students Federation of India (SFI) will represent the district in the 18th national convention of SFI to be held in Kerala between June 27 and 30. She will represent the district at the national level and participate in discussions on the New Education Policy, as well as the issues of stopping the privatisation and Commercialisation of Education.