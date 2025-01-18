Manjeet Pride's 23rd Anniversary Offers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To mark its 23rd anniversary, Manjeet Pride Group has launched a special 23-day offer, starting January 14 and ending February 5. The first 23 customers to book homes during this period will receive 2 kilos of silver and discounts of up to Rs 3 lakhs.

The offer applies to the group’s premium projects, including One World, Dream World, and VXL Residences, featuring luxurious 2 BHK to 7 BHK residences, penthouses, and ultra-modern commercial spaces. “With this initiative, we aim to make homeownership dreams a reality for many,” said a company spokesperson. Manjeet Pride Group has completed over 25 projects in 22 years, earning a reputation for high-quality homes and customer trust. This limited-time offer presents a golden opportunity for buyers to invest in their dream homes and enjoy substantial benefits.