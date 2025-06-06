Manjeet Pride’s ‘My World’ Project wins PM Awas Yojana Jury award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Manjeet Pride Group's premium housing project ‘My World’ has been honored with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Jury Award a notable recognition in India’s real estate sector for the year 2025.

The award was presented to the group’s directors and architects, Nitin Bagadiya and Vansh Bagadiya, during a grand ceremony held at Hotel Eros, Nehru Place, New Delhi, on June 5. union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, conferred the award. Selected as Maharashtra’s official entry, My World was recognized for offering affordable yet quality housing aligned with urban development goals. The achievement has garnered widespread appreciation from real estate stakeholders across the state, with many applauding the group's commitment to excellence and innovation in housing. The project’s success is being viewed as a matter of regional pride for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s real estate landscape.