Mankape's family members leave luxurious bungalow

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Cidco police have arrested the chairman of Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Ambadas Mankape in a scam of Rs 202 crores. After his arrest, his family members vacated his luxurious bungalow and left nothing except clothes.

The police in the presence of Mankape searched the bungalow along with the juries and jewelers to account for the jewelry and other valuables on Saturday afternoon. However, they find nothing except clothes.

In the investigation, it was found that Mankape had sold a property amounting to Rs 60 crore, a month back. The police have sought information about his bank details and other property details from various government offices. The information will be received within eight days, the investigating officers said.

Mankape’s luxurious bungalow is situated behind the Adarsh Patsanstha in the Cidco N-6 area. The police searched every corner of this bungalow for three hours. The bungalow has five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining hall, and other rooms.

Meanwhile, CP Manoj Lohiya established a team led by crime branch PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair and Kalyan Shelke to arrest the other absconding accused in the Adarsh case.