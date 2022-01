Manmohan Agrawal passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Founder of Bansilalnagar and former president of Lions Club Manmohan Agrawal (92) died recently. He was father of Arvind, Omprakash, Madhusudan, Satish, Rajesh, Anil, Atul and Nitin. He is survived by wife, eight sons, three daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last rites were performed on him at Banewadi crematorium.

Manmohan Agrawal shouldered various responsibilities. He was founder of Bansilalnagar, founder president of Kalpana Housing Society, former president of Lions Club, former president of Lions Bal Sadan, former president of Lions Anandnagari, former president of Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh, founder president of Jagruti Prabodhini Sanstha, founder vice president of Dattadham Shri Kshetra Sulibhanjan and Girijamata Mandir. He also established Bansilalnagar Ganesh Mandal, which is known for the attractive tableaux all over the state.