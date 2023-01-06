Manoj Garje transferred as new DD-TP in AMC

Aurangabad:

The assistant director (Town Planning) in Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC), Manoj Garje, has been transferred on promotion as deputy director (TP) in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Garje was rendering his services in Nanded for the past three years. He had also worked in various capacities in Latur and Solapur.

Garje will be assuming his office in AMC soon. For the past many months, A B Deshmukh was serving as the deputy director, but he has been elevated to the post of city engineer recently. Hence the vacant post has been now filled on deputation with the transfer of the new DD-TP.