Manoj Jarange Health Update: Maratha Activist Admitted to ICU in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Advised 15 Day Rest

Manoj Jarange Patil's convoy was stopped in front of the Galaxy Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra at around 1 am in the early hours of Wednesday, September 3, at the Agnihotra Chowk area as slogans of "Patil, Patil, Patil," "one Maratha, one lakh Maratha..," Jarange, who was in no mood to speak after going on a fast for five days, was immediately admitted to the ICU due to weakness. Doctors told Lokmat.com on Tuesday midnight that he has been advised to rest for the next 15 days.

According to the information, a large crowd of Maratha activist supporters was present when Jarange arrived at the hospital. He was showered with flowers, and supporters celebrated his arrival with fireworks.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange Claims Victory as Maharashtra Govt Accepts Key Demands.

Dr. Govind Chaure, who treated Jarange, said that when he inserted the needle to give him an IV, he could not find a vein. When the needle was inserted, Jarange became agitated with pain. His condition has deteriorated due to the hunger strike and his blood pressure has increased. His blood sugar has also decreased and he needs rest for at least 15 days and treatment at the hospital.

As Jarange was to remain in the hospital for a long period, a large crowd could have gathered in front of the hospital. Seeing this, a large police contingent, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Navale, Assistant Commissioner Manish Kalyankar, Police Inspector Sachin Kumbhar, and Police Inspector Bhujang, was deployed in the area.