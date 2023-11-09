Manoj Jarange on state tour after Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil today has announced that he will be on a state tour from November 15.

The condition of his health is stable and people from different parts of Maharashtra are inviting him to address public gatherings and hold public meets.

While speaking to the mediapersons on Thursday, Manoj Jarange said, “ The state government should take the decision of issuing Kunbi certificates to Maratha community. Hence to press the demand all the Marathas will be starting a chain strike in every village from December 1.”

It is learnt that the Maratha community is demanding to issue OBC certificates to them in general, but the chief minister has taken a different stand in this regard. Hence Patil

said, “ We will speak on the issue of CM on December 24. The evidence that the Maratha community is Kunbi has been found. Hence the state government has decided to give Kunbi certificates, but this act is pinching Bhujbal. He will try his best to ensure that Maratha does not get reservation.”

The state should increase the speed of issuing the certificates, said Manoj Patil appealing to the Maratha youths not to commit suicide for want of reservation.

Box

The ongoing Maratha community agitation in the state has been started by the common Marathas. Not a single rupee has been taken as a donation. Hence I appeal to the officers, political leaders and common man not to give a single rupee for our agitation. If anybody has given the donation previously then let us know the name of the person, said Manoj Patil.