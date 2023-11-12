Manoj Patil discharged from hospital after 10 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil got discharged from the city’s private hospital on Sunday (Nov 12). He has been undergoing treatment in the hospital since November 2.

According to the doctors attending him, claimed that Patil has gained 8 kgs of weight in the last 10 days. Meanwhile, the activists burst fire crackers when Manoj Patil stepped out of the hospital. The area echoed with the shouting of slogans ‘Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha.’

The reservation movement at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district was underway for the past four months. Patil was admitted to the hospital because he had lost 10 kgs of weight due to the strike for days at a stretch. Besides, he was also feeling restless. Later on, the state government decided to shift him to Mumbai for treatment, but he preferred to undergo treatment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Today, after being discharged from the hospital, Patil toured to Dawalwadi and Kachner in Paithan tehsil. It may be noted that a public gathering has been organised at Dawalwadi. Hence the efforts were underway to get him discharged from the hospital soon.

Grant reservation before Dec 24 or ?

The state’s revenue minister Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil met Manoj Patil in the hospital on Sunday night. He inquired about his health. The Maratha leader urged the minister to have a discussion in the winter session on granting reservation to the Maratha community or if it is not possible then try to grant reservation before December 24, he stressed.