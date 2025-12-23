Man’s nose injured due to nylon manja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 55-year-old man's nose was injured from nylon manja when he was riding a motorcycle in the Osmanpura area on Tuesday evening.

He also sustained an injury below his eye due to the string. The man was treated at a private hospital. Fortunately, he did not require hospitalisation.

ENT specialist Dr Pravin Sonwatikar said that the man's nose and the area below his eye were injured by the nylon kite string.

Despite awareness campaigns and actions taken, incidents of injuries caused by nylon kite string continue. There is a need to implement stricter measures against nylon kite string.

Experts have advised people to wear helmets while riding motorcycles, use a scarf to protect their neck, wear goggles and maintain a controlled speed while riding.