Manthan Parishad of Maratha advocates held

Aurangabad, May 11:

A brainstorming session 'Manthan Parishad' of the High Court and District Court advocates was recently held at the Einstein Hall of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College on the preparation of the petition for reconsideration of the Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court and the petition of the Aurangabad High Court for the inclusion of Marathas in OBC.

Advocate SM Pandit elaborated the role of the petition. Advocates Anjali Pandit, Santosh Pathrikar, Mahesh Muthal, Laxman Pradhan, Sahebrao Sonawane, Yogesh Tupe, Ranjit Gaikwad, Bhagwan Dalvi and Avinash Aute organised the conference.Advocates Vishal Dhorde Patil, Vijaykumar Sapkal and Trymbak Jadhav inaugurated the conference. Rajendra Date Patil through a powerpoint presentation put forward their points. Dr Sandhya Mohite, advocates Kakasaheb Suste, Samadhan Wakode, Gopal Khandare, Shilpa Avchar and Babasaheb Hekade were present.