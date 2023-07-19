Mantras provide spiritual peace and solutions to problems

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Today's human being is trapped in the labyrinth of anxiety. He is constantly searching for his satisfaction. There are many mantras and yantras in Jainism, which give a person spiritual peace and complete solution to problems, said Munishree Arhatkumarji while addressing the devotees at a programme held at Acharya Guptinandi Sabhagruha on Sunday.

Munishree Arhatkumarji said, there is a mantra called Paisathiya mantra that comprises the holy praise of the Tirthankaras. Practicing this mantra can give a person mental, physical, emotional energy and peace. For that, first of all, there should be infinite faith in the heart. It requires confidence and total dedication. By practicing ritually one can attain eternal peace in life. Munishree Bharatkumarji performed the Saras and Shreni anshthan ritual.

About 350 persons participated in this ritual. The programme was started by Mangalacharan, Terapanth yuvak parishad joint minister Gaurav Sethia. Terapanth sabha president Kaushik Surana, Anand Duggad, council members and others were present.