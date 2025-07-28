‘Manus’ play to be staged on Annabhau Sathe Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special performance of the play ‘Manus’ will be staged at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), at 6 pm, on August 1, as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Annabhau Sathe.

Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Study Centre and the Department of Performing Arts are jointly organising different programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar will grace the events. 'Manus' is a one-act play by Raoba Gajmal, an alumnus of the Department, playwright and film writer-director whose Marathi film 'Sangla' won the award, will be staged. This one-act play is an adaptation of Annabhau Sathe's story, and all the characters of the play are former students of the Department.