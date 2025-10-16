Many parts of M’wada receive rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various parts of Marathwada experienced rainfall on Thursday as it returned to the region after September 30. The Meteorological Department recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall by this morning.

All the districts received moderate, light and heavy rain showers in the region after 11 days.

Meteorological experts predicted that there may be rain during the Diwali festival days. The region recorded 948.9 mm of rainfall until September 30, as compared to the annual average 679.5 mm rainfall.

This is 126 per cent rainfall. Cloudy weather, heat, humid weather and cool air or rain in the evening are currently prevailing in the region. The maximum temperature in the region is between 32.4 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The Weather Department predicted that there may be rain next week with a gathering of clouds, strong winds, lightning and thunder.