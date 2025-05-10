Many SEBC, OBC candidates fail to submit CVC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many candidates

SEBC and OBC categories who took admission to various degree and postgraduate professional courses in the academic year 2024-25 failed to submit the caste validity certificate (CVC) for the past one year.

It may be noted that the admission process for the different UG and PG courses under the purview of the Department of Technical Education and was implemented through the State Common Entrance Examination Cell for the last academic year.

In the admission process, the candidates who have been admitted from the SEBC and OBC categories. However, the government has extended the deadline from time to time for the candidates to submit their caste validity certificates, as they have not submitted their caste validity certificates. These category candidates were given a period of three months from the date of the government decision (May 2, 2025) to submit their CVC.

Accordingly, all candidates belonging to SEBC and OBC categories were given instructions to follow them.

They are as follows;

-- Candidates who have CVC available but have not uploaded it in the admission process. They should immediately upload their CVC from the candidate login.

-- Candidates who have not yet received their CVC should obtain it from the concerned District Verification Committee and immediately upload it from the candidate login.

--Also, the students who have submitted the CVC to the college but have not uploaded it in the CAP portal should immediately upload it from the candidate's login. The CET Cell officers said that candidates should note that if the admission of the candidates who are unable to submit the caste validity certificate within the extended period given by the said government is cancelled, the concerned candidate will be responsible for it.