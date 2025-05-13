Many teachers remain at same School for over a decade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite the Zilla Parishad’s (ZP) clear transfer policy, a number of government school teachers in the Ladsawangi area have remained at the same postings for 15 to 20 years, raising serious questions about policy enforcement and its impact on education.

In 2008–09, 13 teachers were posted to primary and secondary schools in the region. Many of them continue in the same roles to this day. At Wasti ZP School, a large share of the 25 teachers eligible for transfer have not been relocated since as early as 2002. Several of these teachers have taken up side ventures such as coaching centres, land dealings, and small businesses reportedly affecting