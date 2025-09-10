Many took objections on formation in Prabhag draft

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many aspiring candidates on Wednesday took objection to the formation in the Prabhag draft published by the State Election Commission for the election of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

Some Prabhags were formed extremely small while others were made geographically large.

While creating the Prabhags, disparities in boundaries were made at many places. A Prabhag has a boundary of 15 km while other Prabhags have a 13 km boundary each.

A colony shown in the draft while its description was given elsewhere. The objectors also requested that this confusion be corrected. It is noteworthy that out of the 552 objections, 292 people who submitted objections were present at the hearing.

A total of 29 Prabhags \ were created to elect 115 corporators in the municipal corporation elections.

Time was given until September 4 to submit suggestions and objections on this new Prabhag draft. A total of 552 people registered objections.

The hearing began in the presence of Dr Anup Kumar, Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, at Maulana Azad Research Centre, at 10 am on Wednesday.

CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth, Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Navale, Aparna Thete and Nandkishore Bhombe were also present.

Applicants of the objections were given time and tokens in advance. An LED display screen was installed in the hall. The map of the Prabhag on which the objection was made was enlarged and the objector was given an opportunity to present their views.

Considering the number of objections, it was expected that there would be a huge crowd of workers from various political parties. The administration and police made big preparations. However, only a few objectors had reached the place since morning. Everyone was leaving after giving their views. By evening, 292 out of 552 objectors were present.

Further process

Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department Dr Anup Kumar, took all the objections and suggestions. After that, the draft will be submitted to the State Government again after taking the opinion of the Municipal Corporation. As per the instructions, the draft will be sent to the State Election Commission after making some changes and correcting the mistakes. Sources informed that the final draft will be published from there.

Reservation process

A total of 55 seats will be reserved. Out of this, 31 seats for OBC (16 reserved for women), 2 for ST category (one for women), 22 seats for SC category (11 for women) and 30 seats for general women will be reserved.

Hearing on Sept 16

The Supreme Court (SC) directed the Government and the Election Commission to hold local body elections within four months. There will be another hearing in the SC on September 16 in this regard. Sources also mentioned that it is urgent to complete the election process before that.