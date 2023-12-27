Maratha community issues Mumbai exodus warning

Reservation decision looms: Ready to face any obstacle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference on Wednesday, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil issued a stern warning, stating that the Maratha community is prepared to mobilize to Mumbai, likening their movement to the steadfast march of ants. Jarange emphasized that even if faced with obstacles, the community will not retreat.

Expressing doubt that the government will reach a final decision on reservation by January 20, Jarange declared the community's intent to proceed to Mumbai. While no formal application has been submitted, preparations are already underway. Jarange appealed to Mumbaikars, urging the Maratha community to set aside factionalism and unite for their cause.

Highlighting the ongoing agitation for the past five months, Jarange noted that 54 lakh people have benefited from the movement. The 20th of the month is earmarked for planning the next steps. Jarange committed to addressing commission issues in the coming days and stressed the need to assess backwardness according to the criteria of the Backward Classes Commission.

He acknowledged that the government's decision will prevail. He questioned the need to focus on other issues, citing the example of OBC Kunbi. Jarange called for the government to take a firm stance on the longevity of reservations, warning of potential unrest if the matter is not resolved satisfactorily. Additionally, he expressed dissatisfaction with Revenue Minister Vikhe Patil's lack of a clear stance on the issue.