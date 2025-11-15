Maratha community to launch first skill development centre in Shendra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maratha community has begun work on its first dedicated skill development centre in Shendra to encourage youth to start their own enterprises instead of seeking jobs. The Aausahib Skill Development Centre (Aarti) was formally announced on Saturday during the Maratha Samaj Pratishthan’s Diwali gathering.

At the ceremony, the Pratishthan presented its first Lifetime Achievement Award to entrepreneur Padmakarrao Mule. The event, held at MIT College campus, also honoured five community achievers with the Deepstambh Award. Magarpatta director Satish Magar, entrepreneur Ajay Sawant, and author-speaker Indrajit Sawant jointly honoured Mule with a memento, citation, and bouquet. The Deepstambh Award went to surgeon Dr. Praveen Suryawanshi, CA Ashok Patil, young entrepreneur Nakul Bhosale, progressive farmer Tejarav Bargal, and international wildlife photographer Baiju Patil. Pratishthan president manasingh pawar said the modern Aarti Skill Development Centre will come up on a one-acre plot in Shendra. He appealed for community support, prompting several dignitaries to announce contributions. Dr. Vivek Bhosale presented the project plan, while Magar, Sawant, and Indrajit Deshmukh shared their views. Audio-visual presentations highlighted the achievements of awardees and chief guests. A large number of community members, including women and youth, attended. Professor Rupesh More anchored the programme. The Pratishthan invited dignitaries from various castes, faiths, and social groups, welcoming them with bouquets.

Public representatives sit with citizens

OBC welfare minister atul save, MP sandipan bhumre, MP dr kalyan kale, MLA anuradha chavan, former opposition leader ambadas danve, and several political leaders chose to sit among the public instead of taking seats on the stage.