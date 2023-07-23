Maratha Kranti Morcha to resume protest on August 9

Demanding Kunbi certificates for Maratha students

Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar: The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which started in Maharashtra on August 9, 2016, will resume once again in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of August Kranti Din. The protest will demand Kunbi certificates for Maratha community students in Marathwada. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Maratha Arakshan Vidyarthi Janandolan Samiti held on Sunday.

The Kranti Morcha will start from Kranti Chowk and move towards the Divisional Commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 9. The demand for Kunbi certificates is seen as a solution to the issue of Maratha reservation. The meeting was attended by various experts who presented statistics and content in favor of the demand for Kunbi certificates.

Former member of State Backward Classes Commission Dr Rajesh Karpe, statistical expert Omprakash Jadhav, and several other experts guided the students on the issue. The meeting also discussed the need to spread awareness about the demand for Kunbi certificates in villages. The Maratha Vidyarthi Morcha will go from village to village to educate people about the issue and warn them that all political parties are against reservation if the demand for Kunbi certificates is not met by September 17.

Students will lead the morcha

The student community will lead the Kranti Morcha on August 9, with the support of dignitaries from the society who will stand by the parents of the students. The meeting emphasized that the demand for Kunbi certificates is not stuck in court but is a matter of political will.