Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha demands Kunbi caste certificates from District Collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on September 2, implementing the Hyderabad Gazetteer for the Maratha community. Based on this GR, members of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha have demanded that the Maratha community be issued Kunbi caste certificates.

On Monday, the Morcha’s founder-president Ramesh Kere Patil along with activists met district collector Deelip Swami at his office to submit their demand. They presented a copy of the September 2 GR along with their school leaving certificates (TCs), requesting that Kunbi caste certificates be issued on that basis.

However, the collector clarified that only those whose genealogy records contain a mention of Kunbi ancestry are eligible to receive Kunbi certificates.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Kere alleged that the government had deceived the Maratha community. He said the September 2 GR has not resolved the issue of Maratha reservation, and therefore, the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha will continue its agitation to secure reservation for the community.

Kere further accused OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal of creating division between the Maratha and OBC communities through their public meetings.