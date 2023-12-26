Maratha morcha to reach Mumbai with 10L vehicles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation leader, Manoj Jarange Patil, claimed that he will be starting his march to Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati on January 20.

“The records stating the Maratha community is Kunbi have been found in large numbers. Accordingly, the state government should grant us a reservation from the OBC quota. We will stick to our demand aggressively,” said Patil while speaking to media personnel at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the farmers' leader, Ravikant Tupkar, also paid a visit to the hospital and inquired about his health.

“We spared 40 days when the government sought time to frame the Act. We have made it clear to the state administration several times that all the Marathas of Maharashtra require reservations. There is a deliberate delay in granting the reservation by the government due to a lack of political will. Besides, we will accept the old reservation if granted through the Supreme Court, as the community has agitated for it,” said Maratha reservation leader.

They will teach us culture?

Without naming the OBC leader and state’s food and civil supply minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, the Manoj Jarange said, “Those who were speaking to whisk out axes and choppers (koyta) on us would teach culture to us?. This man will eat the paper if you insist on clarifying his role in the agitation for the Dhangar community reservation."

Be ready to visit Mumbai

Jarange said, “We will have to reach Mumbai on January 20. Hence, I request all the community members to stock all the groceries and voluntarily make arrangements about the meals on their own.”