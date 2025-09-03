Marathas in M’wada, Western Maharashtra to benefit from GR: Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil has clarified that the State Government’s decision to implement the Hyderabad Gazetteer will benefit Marathas in Marathwada, while the application of the Satara and Aundh Gazetteers will benefit Marathas in Western Maharashtra. He was speaking to the newsmen from a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The government resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation has faced criticism from certain community scholars. Addressing this, Patil said that the GR will indeed benefit all Marathas in Marathwada. “Although Marathas are not directly included in the OBC category, what harm is there if benefits are achieved step by step? Every process happens gradually. If the decision was wrong, why would leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and others oppose it so strongly? Bhujbal is a seasoned and knowledgeable minister. If the decision had no impact, he wouldn’t have walked out of the cabinet meeting,” Patil argued. He further appealed to the community not to be swayed by anyone’s claims, saying, “With this decision, the Maratha community has gained entry into OBC.”

‘Opposition is intentional’

Patil further said that some scholars from the Maratha community are opposing the decision because “their shops have shut down.” He accused them of misrepresenting facts, urging people not to pay attention to such elements instead of focusing on the needy within the community.

“When the agitation began, all scholars of the society were invited. Those who did not come at that time are now raising their voices. What have they done for society so far? They expected clashes to break out among Marathas in Mumbai. That expectation was never fulfilled. On the contrary, the agitation ended in celebration, and the GR was taken and welcomed with joy. That is their real pain,” Patil remarked, calling on the community to ignore such critics.