Marathas to file two nominations from each village to contest Lok Sabha elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Displeased over a few incidents, the Maratha community seems to have decided to bring the political leaders in trouble ahead of the Lok Sabha election to press the demand of granting reservation to the community within 50 percent limits and scrap the SIT-ordered to probe against the Manoj Jarange.

The community is holding meetings at the highest levels in the constituency. The government has granted 10 percent SEBC reservation to Marathas without disturbing the OBC reservation. However, Manoj Jarange refused it and demanded granting reservation from the OBC quota. Later on, the state government ordered an SIT to probe against Jarange.

In the meantime, Adv Gunratna Sadavarte filed a petition against the Maratha reservation in the High Court. Referring to the petition, and subject to the decision of the petition, the judiciary announced the benefits of recruitment and other facilities under SEBC.

Accordingly, the community has decided to teach a lesson to the political leaders. The community meetings are held in Chahhtarapati Sambhajinagar, Vaijapur, Kannad, Khuldabad and Gangapur tehsils of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting was held in Gangapur on March 5. The community members decided to file nominations of at least two persons from each village (there are 224 villages) of Gangapur tehsil. Two days ago, the meeting held in Vaijapur, decided that 660 Maratha community members from 165 villages in the tehsil will be going to file nominations. The meeting of Kannad tehsil held recently also decided to file nominations from 138 villages of the tehsil. Besides, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the active Maratha office-bearers will file the nominations.

The organiser of Sakal Maratha Samaj, Chandrakant Bharat said, “ The community in the meetings are passing a resolution of nominating one or two candidates from a small village and four to five candidates from a big village. The details about the documents needed to be enclosed with the nomination forms are being provided and circulated through social media. Besides, the Sakal Maratha Samaj is also compiling a list of Maratha candidates. It is hoped that at least 100 persons would file nominations from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.”