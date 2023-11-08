Marathas were kept out of reservation for 50 years

Jarange alleges that OBC leaders put pressure on government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha community has been demanding that the government provide OBC reservation to Marathas. However, we did not get reservation due to pressure from OBC leaders. The government is giving reservation after looking at the evidence. Marathas lost for 50 years for no reason and OBC leaders put pressure on the government, said Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil in a press conference on Wednesday.

Jarange said that Marathas are deprived of reservation for 50 years due to OBC leaders doing so much damage. So their backlog should be filled. The government should increase the limit for reservation. He also stated that if reservation is not provided by December 24, he will announce the names of the opponents of the reservation.

Jarange's health has improved since he started the hunger strike. He is now able to eat and his weight has increased. He will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

According to Dr Vinod Chawre, Jarange's weakness has reduced and his weight has also increased. After two to three days, a decision will be taken regarding the leave from the hospital. His health had deteriorated due to fasting. There was weakness and his weight also decreased. In the last 7 days, his condition has improved and his weakness has reduced. His weight is also increasing and he is also eating.

Will not celebrate Diwali

Jarange has also stated that he will resume the tour after Diwali. He will not set off firecrackers until reservation is made. There is darkness in the houses of many brothers and due to this Diwali will not be celebrated. His brothers sacrificed for Maratha reservation and he will not celebrate Diwali until reservation is given.