Marathawada receives 50 mm rain in 5 days

But rainfall deficit still at 225 mm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has received 50 mm of rain in the last five days, but the rainfall deficit is still at 225 mm. The annual average rainfall in the region is 679 mm, but so far, only 454 mm of rain has been received. This means that the region has received 66.8 percent of the expected rainfall, and there is a 34 percent rainfall deficit.

Last year, Marathwada received 117 percent of the expected rainfall. This year, the region is facing a drought-like situation. The low rainfall has caused water levels in 11 major projects to fall.

The monsoon season ends on September 30. There are still 20 days of rain left, but it is important to receive heavy rain in these days, otherwise there is a possibility of a drought in the region.

The IMD has forecast that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Marathwada in the next few days.

District-wise rainfall data for Marathwada:

District Rainfall (mm)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 362 mm

Jalna 369 mm

Beed 307 mm

Latur 406 mm

Osmanabad 335 mm

Nanded 775 mm

Parbhani 386 mm

Hingoli 582 mm