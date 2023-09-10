Marathawada receives 50 mm rain in 5 days
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2023 08:30 PM2023-09-10T20:30:02+5:302023-09-10T20:30:02+5:30
But rainfall deficit still at 225 mm Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has received 50 mm of rain in the last ...
But rainfall deficit still at 225 mm
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has received 50 mm of rain in the last five days, but the rainfall deficit is still at 225 mm. The annual average rainfall in the region is 679 mm, but so far, only 454 mm of rain has been received. This means that the region has received 66.8 percent of the expected rainfall, and there is a 34 percent rainfall deficit.
Last year, Marathwada received 117 percent of the expected rainfall. This year, the region is facing a drought-like situation. The low rainfall has caused water levels in 11 major projects to fall.
The monsoon season ends on September 30. There are still 20 days of rain left, but it is important to receive heavy rain in these days, otherwise there is a possibility of a drought in the region.
The IMD has forecast that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Marathwada in the next few days.
District-wise rainfall data for Marathwada:
District Rainfall (mm)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 362 mm
Jalna 369 mm
Beed 307 mm
Latur 406 mm
Osmanabad 335 mm
Nanded 775 mm
Parbhani 386 mm
Hingoli 582 mmOpen in app