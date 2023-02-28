Marathi Bhasha gaurav din celebrated

-Learn more about Marathi culture through its literature and dramas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Milind Arts College organized a programme to celebrate the rich heritage of Marathi language and literature. The event was presided over by college principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan.

Retired professor Dr Chandrajyoti Mule of Government College of Science spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of mother tongue in expressing oneself effectively and enriching one's personality through reading. She also noted that despite the rich heritage of Marathi literature, the language is being neglected due to the influence of other languages. Dr Mule encouraged the audience to learn more about Marathi culture through its literature and dramas, and to prioritize watching Marathi dramas over movies. The event also recognized the contribution of renowned Marathi writer VV Shirwadkar alias Kusumagraj.

Dr Pradhan urged the college students to preserve their Marathi cultural heritage through a strong reading culture and to continue the literary tradition of the college. Vice principal Dr Santosh Burkul, Dr Sangita Donde. Dr Shivaji Dolse, Dr Milind Vavle, faculty, non-teaching staff and students were present.