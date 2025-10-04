Marathi language is pride of culture

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The classical language status that Marathi has received is not only a pride of the language, but also of the entire Marathi culture. The use of the Marathi language should increase in commercial transactions and Government administration. Culture flows because of language,” said Dr Dhairyasheel Solunke, renowned economist.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Marathi Department of Vivekanand College on Saturday as part of ‘Abhijat Marathi Din and Bhasha’ week.

Head of the Marathi Department, Dr Dattatray Dumbare, in his presidential speech, said that the saints like Dnyandev and Namdev started and this made the Marathi language a medium of knowledge for the Bahujans. Dr Jyoti Chavan was also present. Dr Vithoba Maske moderated and introduced the program, while Dr Sakhubai Markal proposed the vote of thanks.