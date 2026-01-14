Marathwada celebrates 10 years of Startup India with month-long festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To mark 10 years of the Government of India’s Startup India initiative and National Startup Day, Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council(MAGIC) is organising a month-long Startup and Innovation Festival in January.

The festival aims to bring together students, aspiring entrepreneurs, startup founders, women entrepreneurs, academic institutions, industry representatives, and policymakers on a common platform. The focus is on strengthening entrepreneurial culture, promoting innovation-driven enterprises, enhancing industry–academia collaboration, and building a sustainable startup ecosystem in Marathwada. Key programmes include My Skill – My Business sessions with ITI and government institute students, startup open houses, mentoring and investment-focused sessions, women-centric entrepreneurship programmes, and panel discussions on CSR, AI, and emerging opportunities. National Startup Day events on January 16–17 will feature state- and national-level stakeholders. Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, former AICTE chairman, will address the high-level Startup and Innovation Ecosystem Stakeholders’ Meet on January 17. Other highlights include an NPS awareness session, MAGIC InterviewX Series, AI workshops, CSR Mixer at Marathwada Auto Cluster, and a Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme at Government Women’s ITI. Through incubation, mentoring, market access, and investment guidance, MAGIC continues to strengthen Marathwada’s startup ecosystem, contributing to India’s innovation-led growth story.