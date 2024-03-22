Marathwada district battles drought and looming elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada district faces a double challenge, drought and upcoming Lok Sabha elections. District collector Dilip Swami declared a severe drought in 360 villages across 18 revenue circles, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Soygaon tehsils.

This comes on top of a previously declared drought-like situation in 1,000 villages across 50 revenue circles. With summer approaching, water scarcity plagues the entire district.

Drought parameters and relief measures

The government had already categorized 50 of the district's circles (administrative divisions) as drought-prone by December 2023. Considering an average of 20 villages per circle, this translates to a district-wide drought-like situation impacting roughly 1,360 villages.

What are the discounts?

Exemption in land revenue, restructuring of co-operative loans, moratorium on loan recovery related to agriculture, 33.5 percent discount in electricity bills of agricultural pumps, waiver of education fees, relaxation of criteria for works under rural employment guarantee scheme, supply of drinking water by tankers, non-disruption of electricity to farmers in villages declared drought prone. The benefits will be available under circles in drought declared districts.

The report highlights some of the financial aid already disbursed:

Educational fee concessions: Rs 2.5 crore

Loan recovery deferral: Rs 95 crore

Land revenue concession: Rs 65 lakh

Agricultural pump electricity bill discount: Rs 26 crore