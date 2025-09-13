Marathwada exporters forum launched to boost regional trade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Exporters Forum (MEF) has been launched under the initiative of CMIA’s Trade Facilitation Cell to bring together exporters, manufacturers, and industry leaders of the region. The inauguration was held on Saturday, at CMIA, Bajaj Bhavan.

Chief guest director of Savera Group Ajinkya Save, inaugurated the forum. CMIA president Utsav Machhar announced that MEF will organize dialogue sessions, international trade fair participation, and government representations. He added that exports from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar increased by Rs 2000 crore in the past year and stressed the need for projects like cargo hubs and dry ports. head of the trade facilitation cell Rushikesh Jaju, explained that MEF will conduct monthly sessions, form sector-specific groups, provide training, mentorship, industrial visits, and arrange trade delegations. Over 50 exporters and entrepreneurs have already joined as members. Sunil Raithatta highlighted that exports provide maximum value addition and said MEF can help expand trade across more than 180 countries. Industry leaders including Sunil Raithatta, Shivprasad Jaju, Giridhar Sangneria, Shirish Tambe, Utsav Machhar, Atharveshraj Nandawat, Mihir Soundalgekar, and Saurabh Challani were present. Proceedings were conducted by Ravish Soni, and the vote of thanks was proposed by secretary Mihir Soundalgekar.