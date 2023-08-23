Marathwada faces shortage of 100 mm rainfall

Administration to prepare DPR valuing Rs 150 crore to overcome the situation.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner today took a stock of the situations in all districts of Marathwada through interactions with district collectors online.

Marathwada is on verge of being declared as a drought-hit. Hence the administration has decided to revise the old detailed project report (DPR) from Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore. The old report has been submitted to the state government to tackle the post EL NINO effect.

The chief minister conducted a meeting through video-conferencing and reviewed the stock of water in different reservoirs; availability of fodder and other facilities in the division on Tuesday. Taking cue from it, the divisional commissioner held the meeting today.

The rainfall recorded in the division is not satisfactory, therefore, he ordered to study the impact on the growth of standing crops; conduct circle wise inspections; devise fodder management plan and administer preventive lumpy vaccines to the animals.

No rainfall on 51 days

The region has received 54 per cent rainfall till August 23. The expectation was to receive 75 per cent (463 mm) rainfall till date, but there is a shortage of 100 mm rainfall in the division. To sum up, out of 84 days of monsoon, the region did not receive rainfall for 51 days.

There are 468 circles, out of which 169, received good rainfall. It may be noted that 36 circles received 25 percent of rainfall; 206 received 50 pc rainfall; 142 circles received 75 per cent and 84 circles received 100 percent rainfall, this year.

There is 35 percent water in all the small and big water reservoirs; 98 percent sowing operation has been completed in the division. The administration is also supplying water in 57 villages through tankers.

Less rainfall is an issue of great concern

The divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad said, “The region has received less rainfall till date. There was no rainfall for 51 days. If the rainfall delays further, then the administration has been instructed to work on planning alternate measures, conduct ‘panchnamas’ to record crop losses, and implement lumpy vaccination drives for cattle and other animals."