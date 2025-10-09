Marathwada farmers demand MSP amid falling crop prices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has demanded that the government enforce Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for soybean, maize, and cotton within eight days. The organization has warned that failure to meet this demand could trigger a complete shutdown (chakka jam) across Marathwada. A delegation submited a letter to Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Thursday.

Farmers in Marathwada are facing a severe crisis as Kharif crops, including soybean, maize, and cotton, have been largely destroyed. Despite efforts to salvage their harvest, traders are offering only Rs. 2,700–3,500 per quintal for soybean and around Rs. 2,000 per quintal for maize, while cotton prices remain similarly low. The central government had announced MSPs of Rs. 5,328 for soybean, Rs. 2,400 for maize, and Rs. 8,110 for cotton. However, current market rates are Rs. 1,500–2,000 below these MSPs, leaving farmers unable to recover production costs. With Diwali approaching, traders are offering even lower prices, further intensifying farmers’ financial stress. The delegation includes Marathwada Division President Kishor Dhage, Maharashtra Pradesh Member Bhausaheb Thorat, and other leaders.