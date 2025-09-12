Marathwada-Hyderabad freedom struggle memorial yet to take shape in two years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It has been two years since the announcement to build a memorial in the 4.5-acre Labour Colony area to commemorate the Marathwada-Hyderabad Freedom Struggle. While the freedom struggle events are observed over five days, in the two years since the announcement, only discussions on the memorial’s file have taken place before the High-Power Committee. Now, it is being reported that a revised proposal for the memorial has been sought.

The High-Power Committee appointed for the memorial construction has not taken any concrete decision in the past two years. In August 2024, the project layout was presented before the then guardian ministers, who suggested some improvements. These were incorporated, and a revised proposal was prepared. However, the matter was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections. Even after two years, no tangible progress has been made on the project.

Project cost and design

The memorial will cover a total area of 15,520 sq. meters. The design has been finalised and will feature eight pillars, an eight-storey structure, and representative elements of the eight districts in the region. Initially, a budget of ₹100 crore was announced in 2023, increased to ₹125 crore in 2024, and now the estimated cost is ₹150 crore.

The project includes the entrance and reception hall, valor pillars and memorial garden, a museum, sculptures of revolutionaries and martyrs, photographs, audio-visual presentations, a digital information center, library hall, activity center, and beautification of the premises and garden.

“The High-Power Committee has held meetings and suggested some modifications to the proposal. Once the revised proposal incorporating these changes is submitted, it may receive approval,” said the district collector Deelip Swami.

Project Details

Proposed area for the memorial: 4.5 acres

Total construction area: 15,520 sq. meters

Construction cost: ₹94 crore

Modern museum cost: ₹54 crore

Total estimated cost: ₹148 crore