Marathwada Liberation Day sparks social media buzz, black flags, and development debate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathwada Liberation Day saw citizens express pride, frustration, and demands for development across social media. Early celebrations of freedom from Nizam rule were accompanied by posts highlighting the region’s lag in infrastructure, education, and industrial growth. Hashtags like #HeartfeltWishesForMarathwadaLiberationDay and #HonoringFreedomFighters trended online.

Black flags shown to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar became a major talking point. Activists criticized disruptions during the CM’s program, while many posts reflected Marathwada’s historical neglect. Users expressed sharp frustration, with comments urging more attention to local development, job creation, and industrial investment. Some called for an independent Marathwada state if progress remained slow. Young people demanded government schemes to boost employment and local production. Citizens shared videos and photos from blood donation camps, memorials of freedom fighters, and awareness campaigns, reinforcing a message of unity. Social media also highlighted the delayed unveiling of Swami Ramanand Teerth’s statue at Kranti Chowk. Many lamented the missed inauguration, expressing regret over leaders’ absence. The statue’s delay added to the day’s mix of celebration and criticism, making Liberation Day a moment of reflection on Marathwada’s past, present, and future.