Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din at SS English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 19, 2022 05:55 PM 2022-09-19T17:55:02+5:30 2022-09-19T17:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 19: The flag hoisting ceremony and cultural events based on patriotism marked the celebration of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din at SS English School.
The programme commenced with unfurling of the national flag by chief guest Yashwant Dhanwate. He narrated the story of the struggle for independence. Teaching and non-teaching staff worked to make the programme successful.