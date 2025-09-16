Marathwada on brink of wet drought?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

This monsoon, Marathwada has received above-average rainfall. Out of 8,550 villages, crops over 16,08,301 hectares in around 4,251 villages have been destroyed. Due to the “wet drought,” 270 farmers have committed suicide in the last three months, while 707 suicides have been reported in the past eight months. Beed district recorded the highest number with 172 suicides. On average, three farmers in the region end their lives every day.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister will be in the city on September 17 for the main flag-hoisting ceremony of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. It is expected that he may announce relief measures for farmers affected by the wet drought. On the night of September 16, CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was in the city, held an emergency meeting with the administration at a hotel on Jalna Road regarding crop losses and excessive rainfall.

CM should announce relief

The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said, “The issue of excessive rainfall across Marathwada and the state was discussed in the Cabinet on Tuesday. He must have already received reports from divisional commissioners and district collectors on September 16. Based on that, he should announce a decision on September 17 to provide relief to farmers affected by the wet drought.”

270 farmer suicides during monsoon

Debt burden, crop failure, and relentless rains in the last three months have pushed farmers to suicide. In eight months, 707 suicides have been reported across Marathwada—270 of them in June, July, and August alone. Month-wise figures include: January (88), February (75), March (110), April (88), May (78). Last year, the region reported 948 suicides.

Excess rainfall across the region

For the third consecutive day, excessive rainfall battered four districts of Marathwada. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (10 circles), Jalna (15), Nanded (2), and Beed (14), a total of 41 circles, covering 820 villages, were hit. Over the past three days, nearly 2,100 villages have been inundated.

So far, the region has received 103 per cent of the annual average rainfall, 703 mm compared to the yearly average of 679 mm. Except Latur and Parbhani, all districts have crossed the 100 pc mark.

Crop Losses

Dryland (rainfed) crops: 15.97 lakh hectares

Irrigated crops: 3,861 hectares

Fruit crops: 7,071 hectares

Total: 16.08 lakh hectares

Villages affected by crop damage

District —----------------------------------------Villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 61

Jalna: 199

Parbhani: 391

Hingoli: 805

Nanded: 1,374

Beed: 261

Latur: 782

Dharashiv: 378

Total: 4,251 villages