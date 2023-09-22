Marathwada records heavy rainfall on Thursday night
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 22, 2023 10:10 PM 2023-09-22T22:10:02+5:30 2023-09-22T22:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The farmers and the citizens heaved a sigh of relief, 39 circles of five districts from Marathwada recorded heavy rainfall between September 21 evening and early morning the next day. Till date, 221 circles, out of 450, have recorded more than 65 mm rainfall.
The annual average rainfall recorded in the division is 679 mm, but 489 mm rainfall has been recorded till date. Officially, 635 mm rainfall was expected till date, but there is a shortage of 190 mm rainfall (23 per cent). There are eight days left for the rainy season to conclude. Last year, more than 750 mm rainfall was recorded till date (117 per cent more).
Status of water in reservoirs
The storage of water in 11 big projects is 45 pc. The storage was 93 pc during the last year. It is said that due to low rainfall in the Godavari catchment area this year the water storage in the projects have been affected.
Rainfall recorded on Sept 21
It is learnt that there was 21.7 mm rainfall from September 21 evening to the next morning. To be precise, the region has received rainfall for six days, out of 22, this month.
No. of circles recording heavy rainfall
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (28 circles); Jalna and Dharashiv (one circle each); Beed (seven circles); and Nanded (two circles) have recorded heavy rainfall.
District wise rainfall recorded (in mm)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 430
Jalna - 404
Beed - 346
Latur - 430
Dharashiv - 366
Nanded - 802
Parbhani - 407
Hingoli - 597
Total (Average) - 489