Marathwada records heavy rainfall on Thursday night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The farmers and the citizens heaved a sigh of relief, 39 circles of five districts from Marathwada recorded heavy rainfall between September 21 evening and early morning the next day. Till date, 221 circles, out of 450, have recorded more than 65 mm rainfall.

The annual average rainfall recorded in the division is 679 mm, but 489 mm rainfall has been recorded till date. Officially, 635 mm rainfall was expected till date, but there is a shortage of 190 mm rainfall (23 per cent). There are eight days left for the rainy season to conclude. Last year, more than 750 mm rainfall was recorded till date (117 per cent more).

Status of water in reservoirs

The storage of water in 11 big projects is 45 pc. The storage was 93 pc during the last year. It is said that due to low rainfall in the Godavari catchment area this year the water storage in the projects have been affected.

Rainfall recorded on Sept 21

It is learnt that there was 21.7 mm rainfall from September 21 evening to the next morning. To be precise, the region has received rainfall for six days, out of 22, this month.

No. of circles recording heavy rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (28 circles); Jalna and Dharashiv (one circle each); Beed (seven circles); and Nanded (two circles) have recorded heavy rainfall.

District wise rainfall recorded (in mm)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 430

Jalna - 404

Beed - 346

Latur - 430

Dharashiv - 366

Nanded - 802

Parbhani - 407

Hingoli - 597

Total (Average) - 489