Marathwada students get boost in entrepreneurship journey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 100 students from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai's Marathwada off-campus in Jalna attended an ‘Entrepreneurship Development’ orientation programme held recently.

Organized by ‘Think India’ and supported by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), the programme equipped students with valuable knowledge and resources to succeed as future entrepreneurs.

Ashish Garde, director of MAGIC, highlighted the support systems available to budding entrepreneurs, including facilities and mentorship. He emphasized the importance of building a strong personal brand for trust, opportunity, and credibility.

Dr Satyakumar Rathi, assistant professor, introduced students to entrepreneurial opportunities in energy, pharmaceuticals, and food sectors within Marathwada and nearby regions. Akanksha Varade, National joint-convenor of Think India, briefed attendees on the organization's activities.

Officer Dr Parag Nemade (deputy director), professors, subject experts, and programme coordinator Tejas Jayarange also participated in the event. The experts said that this programme will empower Marathwada students to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, fostering a vibrant culture of innovation and business creation in the region.