Marathwada urban banks conduct cyber security training
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 19, 2025 22:55 IST2025-09-19T22:55:03+5:302025-09-19T22:55:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Marathwada Urban Banks Co-op. Association Ltd., Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in collaboration with Biz Secures Lab Pvt. Ltd. (NPAV), Pune and Komal Infotech, Pune, organized a one-day training on Cyber Crime and Cyber Security at Urban Bank Bhavan, Padegaon.
Sessions included: Cyber Crime, Cyber Security & Legal Compliance – Hemant Deshmukh (Komal Infotech, Pune), Account Reconciliation & CRM – Bhushan Chavan (Ifinix Infotech Pvt. Ltd.), Physical & Environmental Security – Harshal Chaudhary (Visel Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Pune), Building Cyber Resilience in Co-Operative Banks – Sudhir Ghaytidak, and Future Communication – Nitin Kadam. The training brought together 49 representatives from 30 urban cooperative banks across Dhule, Nandurbar, and Ahilyanagar districts. CEO Dilip Gawnder thanked the participants and organizers for their efforts.