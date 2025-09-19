Marathwada urban banks conduct cyber security training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathwada Urban Banks Co-op. Association Ltd., Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in collaboration with Biz Secures Lab Pvt. Ltd. (NPAV), Pune and Komal Infotech, Pune, organized a one-day training on Cyber Crime and Cyber Security at Urban Bank Bhavan, Padegaon.

Sessions included: Cyber Crime, Cyber Security & Legal Compliance – Hemant Deshmukh (Komal Infotech, Pune), Account Reconciliation & CRM – Bhushan Chavan (Ifinix Infotech Pvt. Ltd.), Physical & Environmental Security – Harshal Chaudhary (Visel Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Pune), Building Cyber Resilience in Co-Operative Banks – Sudhir Ghaytidak, and Future Communication – Nitin Kadam. The training brought together 49 representatives from 30 urban cooperative banks across Dhule, Nandurbar, and Ahilyanagar districts. CEO Dilip Gawnder thanked the participants and organizers for their efforts.