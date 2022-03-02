Marathwada yet to get unlocked

Aurangabad, Mar 2:

The Central Government today has issued guidelines to unlock the situation in 14 districts of Maharashtra after reviewing the decline in the number of Covid-19 patients. However, not a single district of Marathwada is on the list.

Hence, it is apparent that all districts of the region will have to complete a 100 per cent vaccination target and get enlisted in the 'A' category. It is observed that the percentage of the first dose of vaccine-takers is high compared to the second dose. In the meantime, the functioning of district administrations has also slowed down. The divisional commissioner has passed strict orders and served notices, then also the percentage of vaccination does not scale up.