Marathwada's fruitful bounty: Processing industry ripe for growth

11,878 hectares dedicated to fruit cultivation, custard apple and citrus tops the chart

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada is buzzing with the sweetness of fruit orchards and the promise of a burgeoning fruit processing industry. With over 11,878 hectares dedicated to fruit cultivation, it's no surprise that processors have found fertile ground in the region.

Custard apple (Sitaphal) takes center stage, crowning Marathwada as its national champion. Harvest season, starting in November, paints the region golden with the 'Balanagar' variety, while the late-ripening 'Golden' variety adds its sweetness to the market. Citrus fruits like Mosambi also thrive, with over 40,000 hectares dedicated to their cultivation, particularly in districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Latur. Despite challenges posed by the untimely rains, the processing industries have persevered, with approximately 12 processing units currently operational in Marathwada. These industries collectively generate an impressive revenue of Rs 1000 crore, providing gainful employment to around 1500 to 2000 individuals and bringing substantial benefits to local farmers.

Fulled rural economy

This abundance has fuelled the rise of a vibrant fruit processing industry, providing economic opportunities for many, especially women from self-help groups in the rural area. Their products like jams, juices, and other value-added items that reach markets across the country, said Rajendra Chavan, chairman, Agro group farming team.

Unseasonal rains, drought major challenge

Marathwada's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Unseasonal rains during the recent citrus, mango, custard apple and pomegranate harvest caused fruit loss, impacting both farmers and processors.

Future bright for fruit processing industry

The future of Marathwada's fruit processing industry remains bright. The government's commitment to projects like the first-ever citrus estate in Paithan, costing Rs 52 crores, is a testament to the industry. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with soil testing centers, training facilities, and advanced storage solutions, aims to empower farmers with scientific cultivation methods and improve overall citrus production, Abasaheb Jadhav, agriculture officer.

District Hectares

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 3,878

Beed 2,300

Jalna 2,200

Latur 1,800

Parbhani 1,700