March end works in full swing in offices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While government offices will be closed for Good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, several other offices will remain operational to assist citizens for the March end works.

The banks, income tax office, registry department and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) electricity bill payment centers will be open on all three days. This extended service will ensure residents complete tasks like loan repayments, tax payments, registrations, and bill payments without missing deadlines of March end. The government offices were already open on the Sunday holiday of March 24 and closed on Dhulivandan.

Busy weekend for CAs

Chartered accountant offices are expected to be particularly crowded due to the March 31 financial year-end. The work of filing returns and finalizing account statements are being done on priority. Many offices are seen open till late in the night.