Marital harassment for ten lakhs

Aurangabad, March 27:

A woman was harassed by her husband and in laws asking her to bring Rs 10 lakh for buying a row house and a car in Mumbai. The woman has also alleged that her husband Vinod Ramkisan Ragade had hidden the information that he had been married three times. A case has been registered against three women along with Ramkisan Ragade, Anand Kamlakar Gangawane and Rajesh Ohal at Mukundwadi police station on a complaint lodged by the woman.