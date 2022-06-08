Mark-sheet to be distributed on June 17

Aurangabad, June 8:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will distribute mark-sheet to the students at 3 pm, on June 17.

The students will be able to collect mark-sheet from their schools and junior colleges after 3 pm, on the same day.

The students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the recounting of marks between June 10 and 20 while they can submit an application to seek a copy of answer books from June 10 to 29 through the given link (http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in) or junior colleges.

The students who have passed in March-April 2022 are eligible to get two opportunities to improve their results under ‘Class Improvement Scheme. They can apply for supplementary examinations of July-August 2022 from June 10 to avail of the scheme.

100 pass pc in 37 subjects

The Board conducted the HSC examinations in 153 subjects including English, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Pali, Arabic, History, Geography, Mathematics, Botany, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Psychology and Sociology.

The pass percentage in 37 HSC subjects is 100. The names of some of the subjects are General Knowledge, Information Technology, Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Banking, Crop Science, Horticulture, Agriculture Micro Irrigation, Medical Laboratory and Animal Science and Dairy. The pass pc in 24 subjects is 99 and above per cent.

Highlights of exams

--One day gap has been given after each main subject’s paper

--499 counsellors appointed to reduce the stress of students

--Sub-centres were allotted for the first time

--30 minutes extra time given for 70-100 marks papers

--Six mediums were available for the examinations

--6,303 person with disability (PWD) students appeared in the State