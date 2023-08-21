Marketing minister accuses PWD officials of benefitting contractors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state Marketing and Minority Affairs minister Abdul Sattar today accused the engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) of working to provide benefits to the contractors. He made the statement claiming that the development works in his constituency are not being done. Besides, the roads are being damaged to lay pipeline networks under Har Ghar Jal Yojana. Tension prevailed in the meeting for sometime after this allegation.

The minister made the allegations during the DISHA meeting held at the Smart City Office headquarters on Monday.

It may be noted that the meeting to review the Central Government’s various schemes like housing, water supply, urban development, and others. The union minister of state (MoS) for railways Raosaheb Danve headed the meeting.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, state housing minister Atul Save, leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Prashant Bamb and Sanjay Shirsaat, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, zilla parishad CEO Vikas Meena, project director (District Rural Development Agency) Ashok Shirse and others were present in the meeting.

MP Jaleel alleged that the completion of government schemes like Har Ghar Nal under Jal Jeevan Mission and rural water supply scheme is not more than 10 per cent. He claimed that only 4 pc works have been done in Paithan and Sillod tehsils.

Danve, in a lighter vein, said, “ Sattar was not angry. He got angry as I visited his constituency personally.” He gave some instructions about the ongoing works. He raised the question of the roads being dug under Jal Jeevan Mission saying who will be repairing and maintaining them. I mentioned that the Jal Jeevan Mission includes the maintenance of the roads as well, said Danve.