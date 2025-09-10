Marking from Renukamata Arch to Holkar Chowk; Cement road work to begin after encroachment removal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a month-long break, the Municipal Corporation’s Town Planning Department resumed work on Wednesday. Marking was carried out from Renukamata Arch to Holkar Chowk to widen the road to 15 meters. The marking revealed that 35 small and large properties would be affected. Once these encroachments are removed, work on the cement road will begin. Road construction had been stalled for the past few days due to the encroachments.

On Wednesday morning, under the guidance of Deputy Director of Town Planning Manoj Garje, a team comprising Deputy Engineer Balasaheb Sirsat, Assistant Town Planner Shivajirao Lokhande Patil, and Surveyor Dinesh Patil measured and marked the road stretch. According to the development plan, this road is 15 meters (50 feet) wide, but further ahead, up to the Solapur-Dhule Highway, it is 30 meters (100 feet). In the recently released revised development plan, the government reduced the width from 30 meters to 18 meters. The corporation, however, rejected this change and decided to retain the earlier 30-meter width.

Water pipelines and drainage lines had already been marked and widened along the 100-foot road earlier. Most of the encroachments marked on Wednesday include property extensions such as platforms, steps, stalls, and tin sheds. After clearing these, the corporation will begin the cement road work. The project, costing ₹1.56 crore, has been awarded to contractor P.S. Bagde.