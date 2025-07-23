Marking from Seven Hills to Dargah Chowk completed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Town Planning section of the municipal corporation carried out road marking on both sides from Seven Hills to Sootgirni Chowk via Shahanoormiyan Dargah Chowk on Wednesday. According to officials, 99 per cent of property owners have constructed their properties within the 30 and 24 meter width limits as per proper building permissions.

However, in some places, compound walls, tin sheds, and stairs were found to be encroaching into the designated road space. Affected property owners have been instructed to voluntarily remove the encroachments.

The road from Seven Hills to Sootgirni Chowk is 30 meters wide as per both old and new development plans. On Wednesday at 11 am, the TP section deployed four teams to begin marking. Marking was done on an unauthorised hotel shed in the Seven Hills area and a fast food center near Jawaharnagar Police Station as they were encroaching.

The road from Sootgirni Chowk to Shahanoormiyan Dargah Chowk is 24 meters wide, and includes a mix of commercial establishments and residences.

Marking revealed encroachments like a garage near Poddar School, a compound wall of a private bank protruding by one foot, a boutique built within setback limits.

After marking, property owners were instructed to remove the affected parts themselves. In cases where property owners objected, their building permissions were being verified on-site. Further marking is scheduled for Thursday from Shahanoormiyan Dargah to Bhajiwali Bai Statue and Anand Gade Chowk, for widening the road to 24 meters. It is anticipated that several properties in this stretch will be affected.